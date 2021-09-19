Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Rises By 60.0%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,766. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
