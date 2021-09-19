Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OBTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.