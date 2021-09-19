F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Comerica Bank grew its position in F5 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F5 Networks by 368.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 445,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.58. The stock had a trading volume of 732,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.