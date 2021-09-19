Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target at $319.29

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $155.58. 327,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.48 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.