$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.10 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 242,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

