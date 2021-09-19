ZBG Token (ZT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.66 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $8.66 million and $207,431.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048354 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.