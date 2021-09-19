BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $829,000.

BME stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 18,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

