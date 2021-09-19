Nestree Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Nestree has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $4.19 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,591.36 or 0.99964431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

