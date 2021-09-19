Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $33,397.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00128344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048685 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,304,872 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

