Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Avantor stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 6,780,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

