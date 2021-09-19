MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 5,943,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,688. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.