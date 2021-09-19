Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
LNNGF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 66,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,022. Li Ning has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.
Li Ning Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.