Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

LNNGF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 66,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,022. Li Ning has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

