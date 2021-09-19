Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Expands By 68.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,955.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$28.16 during midday trading on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.