Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Expands By 68.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,955.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$28.16 during midday trading on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.
LifeWorks Company Profile
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.