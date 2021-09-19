Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.15

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.15.
CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
CTS stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.11. 7,671,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,429. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 275.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
