Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.15

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CTS stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.11. 7,671,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,429. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 275.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5338498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

