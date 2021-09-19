Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,017,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,688. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

