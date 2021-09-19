Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $44.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Camden National stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 136,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

