Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $27.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

