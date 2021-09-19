Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

