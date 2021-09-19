iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,055. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

