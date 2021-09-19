Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

