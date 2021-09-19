Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Increases By 65.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 146.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gravity by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,024. Gravity has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $670.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

