$0.09 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,701. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.