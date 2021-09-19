COVA 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,764.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $695,457.53 and $19,764.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00128488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048826 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

