MiL.k Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.02 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $91.49 million and $9.02 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00071513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.33 or 0.07022340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,551.12 or 1.00116202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00848453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

