Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MEACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,732. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

