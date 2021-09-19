Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 2,762,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

