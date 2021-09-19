Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Decreases By 45.6%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRFC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LRFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

