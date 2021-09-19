PayPie Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00128473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00048832 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

