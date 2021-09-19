Critical Analysis: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) versus AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Building Brands 0.77% 30.06% 2.49% AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Building Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60 AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Cornerstone Building Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cornerstone Building Brands is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cornerstone Building Brands and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Building Brands $4.62 billion 0.42 -$482.78 million ($0.48) -31.88 AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone Building Brands.

Summary

Cornerstone Building Brands beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents. The Windows segment consists of vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors that serve both the new construction and the home repair, and remodeling sectors. The company was founded by Johnie Schulte in 1984 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, Canada.

