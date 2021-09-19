Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.58). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. 293,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,190. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

