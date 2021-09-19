Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 36.5% in August

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Organovo stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.53. 69,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67. Organovo has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

In other Organovo news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

