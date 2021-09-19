Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mmtec by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 55,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

