Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 213,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

