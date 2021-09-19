Beer Money Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,348.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $425,720.38 and $56,348.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00128759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

