Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

LVOX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 866,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.