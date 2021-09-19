Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 114,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter.

EVM remained flat at $$12.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,431. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

