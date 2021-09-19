BidiPass Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,402.26 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $178,402.26 and $185.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00128927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049107 BTC.

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

