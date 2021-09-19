Unifty Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.98 or 0.00046266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $10,501.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00121117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00177179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.76 or 0.07014827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.32 or 0.99964570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00854389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

