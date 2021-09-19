One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.