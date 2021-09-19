Anchor Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.42 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00007748 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $424.88 million and $11.42 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,645,397 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

