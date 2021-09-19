iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 57,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,613. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

