OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 2,968,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,589. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

