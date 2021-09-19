Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KemPharm by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,297. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

