Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 602,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,939. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

