Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $813,048.36 and approximately $55,597.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

