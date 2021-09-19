Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT at $50.33

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

