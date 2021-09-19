Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT at $50.33

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

