Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 1,681,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

