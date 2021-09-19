Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 323,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

