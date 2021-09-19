Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,383. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,106,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

