Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,383. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
