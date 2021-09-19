Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.19. 792,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

